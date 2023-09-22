Senator Ngaji, others laud Gov Otu over Onwe’s appointment

By Emma Una, CALABAR

Chief Higgins Peter, Senator Greg Ngaji and other political stakeholders in Cross River North have applauded Senator Bassey Otu, the governor of the state, for the appointment of Chief Henry Onwe as the Project Coordinator for Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme of the state.

In separate comments, the stakeholders and youths expressed their confidence in the capacity and integrity of High Chief Henry Onwe to deliver on the onerous responsibility.

High Chief Higgins , the Political Leader of Northern Cross River expressed his immense thanks to Governor Otu for the appointment stating that “We thank the governor for finding Chief Onwe worthy of that appointment. We in the the north do not take such kind gesture by the governor for granted.

“Henry is one of the brightest young men we have in northern Cross River and would bring his experience garnered over the years as a consultant to bear on the position and we find that quite useful.

“Our rural communities would benefit immensely from his experience as a grassroots person”

Senator Greg Ngaji, who represented the Northern Senatorial district in the upper Chamber of the national assembly between 2003 and 2011 said Onwe is “someone I have been working with closely for over twenty years. He will bring tremendous value to that office. He is very hardworking and has integrity which a lot of people do not have . I thank the governor for choosing him for that important position.”

Chief Joseph Ijoko, an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain expressed gratitude to the governor for the appointment which he said is auspicious and. veritable. “This appointment provides an opportunity for partnership for rural roads to be worked on and I hope Chief Onwe will use that to work on the debilitated North Ukelle road”

He said the appointment which is the second in Ukelle is strategic and well deserved and appealed to His Excellency, Senator Prince Bassey Otu to make more of such appointments in Ukelle to give them a sense of belonging like their counterparts in other constituencies.

Mr David Ishie, a media guru and retired top civil servant said the appointment is well deserved particularly coming at a time the rural areas in the state need serious attention. “I know him as a grassroots man and with the passion he has shown in growing his personal business from ground zero to an enviable height, the rural areas would soon receive his midias touch”

Dr Stephen E. Ekwok, a lecturer in the University of Calabar while congratulating High Chief Onwe for the appointment which he stressed is a product of his remarkable achievement and a testament to his unwavering dedication and commitment to the betterment of the state said the governor deserves accolade for his choice of Onwe for the position.

“Your illustrious career as a prominent businessman, renowned farmer, seasoned politician, and benevolent philanthropist has not only earned you the respect and admiration of countless individuals but has also left an indelible mark on our region’s progress and prosperity” He wrote in the congratulatory letter.

Dr Ekwok further stated that the appointment is a testament to the expertise, vision, and unwavering commitment to rural development.

“We have full confidence that under your guidance, the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project will flourish and empower our rural communities, fostering economic growth and self-sufficiency in the agricultural sector”