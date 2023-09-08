Senator Ned Nwoko affirmed winner of Delta North election

By Victoria Ojeme

In a landmark decision by the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Asaba, Delta State, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko has been officially declared the winner of the 2023 Delta North senatorial election.

This ruling comes after months of legal proceedings and intense scrutiny of the electoral process.

The tribunal, presided over by Justice Catherine Ogunsanya, upheld Senator Nwoko’s victory despite the challenges faced during the election, including issues related to electronic transmission of results.

Kenneth Gbandi, Deputy National Chairman (Diaspora Engagement) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and a Senate candidate himself, extended his congratulations to Senator Nwoko.

Gbandi expressed his confidence in Senator Nwoko’s commitment to the development of Delta North and ANIOMA Nation. He pledged his support and urged others to join in building a better Delta State and Nigeria.

While reflecting on his own campaign, Gbandi acknowledged the challenges faced in convincing Delta Northerns about the need for a new approach to representation and governance. Nevertheless, he celebrated the positive impact of their campaign in reshaping political dynamics in the region.

Gbandi emphasized his dedication to serving the people and improving the lives of Nigerians, highlighting the importance of constructive criticism to ensure that Delta North’s development continues on a positive trajectory.

“This ruling marks a significant milestone in the political landscape of Delta North, and it is expected to pave the way for continued progress and development in the region,” Gbandi said.