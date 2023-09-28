Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo bags honorary Fellowship as Beacon of Excellence

In a momentous celebration of distinguished individuals in governance and leadership on Friday, the 22nd of September 2023, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) conferred an Honorary Fellowship upon Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo.

This esteemed recognition was presented at the institute’s 47th Annual Conference and Dinner, held under the theme “Sound Governance as a Cursor to a Thriving Economy: A Case for Inclusiveness.”

Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo’s remarkable journey in public service spans over four decades, encompassing both the public and private sectors of Nigeria. Her unparalleled contributions to governance and corporate excellence have not only transformed the landscape of the energy, oil, and gas sector but have also served as a source of inspiration for aspiring leaders, especially women, in Nigeria.

As the pioneer Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and the first woman to have held the role in its transition, Senator Okadigbo has been at the forefront of championing reforms that have redefined the industry. Her unwavering commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance has ensured strict compliance with ethical principles in implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, repositioning Nigeria’s petroleum industry to be globally competitive.

While we celebrate Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo’s exceptional journey, it is important to acknowledge the other recipients of ICSAN’s Honorary Fellowships. These individuals have also made significant contributions to governance and leadership, collectively embodying the spirit of progress and inclusiveness.

The list of Honorary Fellowship recipients includes Amb. Shuaibu Ahmed, Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, Garba Abubakar. Others include Etido Inyang and Ekerebong Umoh, who have likewise demonstrated unwavering dedication to excellence in their respective fields.

Conferring the award on them, the ICSAN President/Chairman of Council, Funmi Ekundayo, described their performances in governance as superlative and worthy of emulation. In his remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu -hundeyin, congratulated the awardees on the achievements recorded in their respective fields of endeavour. She also congratulated Mrs Ekundayo for becoming the first female president of ICSAN since its inception 47 years ago.

The former Minister of Communications, Omobola Johnson, iterated the need for more inclusiveness for women in accordance with the conference theme. Sen. Ishaku Abbo (APC-Adamawa North) also congratulated the awardees with his remarks.

In accepting the prestigious Honorary Fellowship from ICSAN and responding on behalf of the award recipients in her goodwill remarks, Senator Okadigbo expressed her deep gratitude for the recognition and pledged to continue justifying the confidence placed in them by promoting ethical corporate governance principles and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

In honouring Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo and the other distinguished awardees, we find inspiration and hope for a brighter future, guided by the principles of sound governance, inclusiveness, and excellence.