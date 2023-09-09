Senator Jarigbe floors ex-gov Ayade as Tribunal affirms his election

Gov Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers state

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Calabar has affirmed the election of Senator representing Cross River North in the National Assembly, Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice M. A. Sambo in a unanimous decision upheld the election of Senator Jarigbe of the people’s Democratic party, PDP.

Former governor of Cross River State Ben Ayade had in suit number EPT/CR/SEN/02/2023 approached the court to nullify the February 25, 2023 senatorial election for being riddled with malpractices and not complying with the electoral act.

The former governor also disputes about 377 polling units in the northern senatorial election.

The tribunal, after a five hour, fourteen minutes judgment dismissed the petition stating that there is no sufficient evidence to invalidate the election.

The tribunal also struck out some evidences particularly the presidential result sheet presented by the petitioners for being contrary to what they pleaded in their written statement on oath.