Sen Suswam’s tribunal victory excites Ortom, PDP

Former Benue governor Samuel Ortom has congratulated Sen. Gabriel Suswam over his victory at the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal on Friday declared Suswam winner of the Benue North-East Senatorial District seat.

The former governor had challenged the victory of Emmanuel Ubende of the APC who was declared winner of the seat in February.

Ortom, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Terver Akase, said that Suswam’s victory had proven that the judiciary had the capacity to uphold justice and serve as the bastion of democracy.

He commended Suswam for opting for a legal process to get justice and congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family for the feat.

Meanwhile, the PDP has equally congratulated Suswam over the victory.

In a statement by publicity secretary Bemgba Iortyom, the party hailed the tribunal for “delivering substantial justice based on facts and evidence presented to it.

“This judgement is in line with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations; it has boosted public confidence in the judiciary.

“The party rejoices over the victory, particularly as it boosts PDP’s strength in the national assembly .

“We are confident that Suswan would deploy his wealth of experience and proven pedigree in the 9th Senate for the good of his constituents, the party and Nigeria at large,” the statement said.