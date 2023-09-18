Sen Adeola’s aide, Sanni shot 3 times, stabbed in the chest — suspected killers confess

By Evelyn Usman

Three self-confessed killers of late Adeniyi Sanni, the senior aide to the Senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspects, all ex-convicts who were paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, today, at the command headquarters Ikeja, revealed that late Sanni was shot thrice and stabbed in the chest before he was dumped in the pool of his blood, at Toyota, on the Oshodi Apapa expressway, last month.

They claimed to have been parading as Military personnel, and are members of a transnational robbery syndicate that specialises in snatching unregistered vehicles from unsuspecting motorists.

Thereafter, they would drive the stolen vehicles to their sponsor and gang leader who resides in the Benin Republic.

Recovered from them were three pistols, one of which was locally made, Military accoutrement, expended and live cartridges and the Toyota CRV vehicle forcefully collected from late Sanni.