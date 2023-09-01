Self-centred politicians made it filthy in Nigeria– Fr. Obinyan

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – REV. Fr. Andrew Aigbe Obinyan was ordained a Catholic Priest of the Benin City Archdiocese 25 years ago. He is from Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State and presently working in St. Francis Catholic Church, Benin City.

Why are you interested in politics which is mostly seen as filthy in this part of the world?

Politics should not be seen as exclusionary activities of core politicians or elected officials. Churches play politics when they are organizing to create social change like those campaigning. Face plain facts, this is not a personal matter. I am not stretching further than I ought to, because Priests have been carrying the Gospel far beyond the Church to places like State House Chapel, and Government House Chapel, speaking to every subject in front of politicians in government.

I have ministered to politicians as Chaplain of Edo State Government House from 2008 till date. I came close to the Student Union Government as a resident Priest in the University of Benin Campus for ten (10) years. As much as we are able, our sole purpose in politics is to kindle a light in the dark crevices and in tetrad traits in the human mind and society. I will put the blame on self-centred politicians who have caused men to associate filth and misgivings with politics. Hence, good people are admonished not to harness themselves in an uneven team with politicians. This should not be.

No matter how politically disengaged or cynical we may be, we must accept and face the fact that policies and decisions that enrich or impoverish society are defined and dependent on politics and politicians. Politics that is about the common good and advancement of society ought not to be associated with filth or left in dirty hands.

Who would you take as your godfather in politics?

Quite frankly, Jesus, who exemplified servant leadership and went about doing good is my godfather and mentor. Apart from him (Jesus), I am influenced and inspired by political leaders who sit around good ideas and harvest them for the benefit of the people. Those who put ideas and actions in line with the good of the people; they are my mentors. Needless to say, we have had leaders who soared to greater heights in governance.

What is your position on the huge monetization of politics in Nigeria?

I am unwilling to agree that sharing money alone on Election Day can guarantee victory.

Nowadays, the rich and the poor alike face the ugly, worrisome and unpleasant consequences of bad governance. The evolving reality is that money at this time is only a deceptive hope for electoral victory. Good conscience, personalities and a longing for a better tomorrow now take the centre stage. This is fast robbing money bags of anticipated victory. However, if billions of naira is genuinely needed it will come speedily and cheerfully from men and women of good will to a trustworthy politician.

What are your dislikes in politics and governance?

I hate when politicians major in the minor. Let me throw more light: The “major” for the politician is to fight poverty, unemployment, diseases, insecurity and others. Irrelevant distractions that are not about the people, should not draw their focus or attention from the major task at hand. The people suffer when some politicians spend resources, time, and energy on inherently self-centred, self-serving ventures that their selfish ego deems ok. A breach of trust and declining confidence in political leaders is repugnant to me.

What is your position on the agitation that the next governor of Edo State should come from Edo Central Senatorial District?

Equity and fairness are some of the basic elements of socio-cultural and political tradition. Rather than calling it a clamour, I see it as healthy yearning that points to the foundation of our brotherhood and collective patrimony.

Edo is not big enough to split along tribal lines because of politics. Edo is good enough to remain united after the election.

A sense of fairness, will help us manage our unity in diversity instead of managing our disunity in diversity.

I encourage all well-meaning Edolites at home and abroad, to join in chanting this chorus, in which individual voices become one united voice, maintaining the beat and rhythm which has travelled far.