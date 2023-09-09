Security: Oyebanji presents APCs, operational vehicles, gadgets to Ekiti Police

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti–In a bid to improve and strengthen the security architecture of the state, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has donated two Armoured Personnel Carriers, ten operational Vehicles and other security equipment and gadgets to the State Command of the Nigeria Police.

The gesture, according to the Governor is geared towards supporting the police to improve its operations and ensure a safer and more peaceful environment in the state.

Presenting the vehicles and equipment on Friday at the Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said the vehicles were meant to assist the activities of the command and boost the morale of its officers and men, adding that the bedrock of good governance is peace and security without which no development is possible.

The Governor noted that the security challenges facing the nation were enormous and urged the State Command to be proactive and engage more in intelligence-gathering and community policing rather than allowing criminals to perpetrate their heinous crime before rising to the situation.

Oyebanji used the opportunity to commend men of the command for maintaining peaceful and safe atmosphere in the state with the assurance that his administration would continue to support all security outfits in the state to enable them function effectively and efficiently.

He said his administration would not only overhaul and rejig the security architecture of the state but will also do everything within its capacity to provide necessary logistics and all they needed to function effectively and ensure that criminals were not allowed safe abode in the state.

According to Governor Oyebanji,“As we all know, the bedrock of good governance is peace and security without which no development is possible. It is in the realization of this that we have paid a lot of attention to the security of lives and properties in the state. Aside from isolated cases of kidnapping incidences reported in recent time, the state has been relatively peaceful and remained one of the most secured states in the country.

“In spite of this exciting records of peaceful atmosphere, we recognized the enormous works that still need to be done to better enhance the security of lives and properties in the Nigeria state. We will therefore continue to evaluate security situation of the state and respond accordingly, more than ever, we are committed to the welfare and increased capacity of the security agencies to respond to security challenges.

“It is in fulfilment of this commitment that we have procured these equipment with the aim of strengthening security architecture to be able to respond more assuredly to any security challenge within the state. It is therefore my honour to present the following items to Ekiti state Police Command as the first tranche of our support to the command.”

The donation included ten units of patrol vehicles, two Armoured Personnel Carriers, 50 units of Helmet level 3a, 50 bullet proof vests level 4, 80 pairs of tactical boots, and 80 pieces of batons.

The Governor implored the police to make judicious and maximum use of the equipment and ensure that the vehicles are properly maintained. He also challenged them to work assiduously in developing capacity to combat kidnapping, burglary and other violent crimes that still occur in the state.

Oyebanji said a similar gesture will be extended to other security outfits in the state, stressing that the Friday presentation of vehicles was the first in the series of other plans to support and elevate operations of security agencies in the state.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Brig. Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd.) commended the Governor for all his efforts geared towards enhancing and ensuring security of lives and properties in the state.

The General lauded the high level of synergy among all the security outfits in the state adding that the new equipment would facilitate quick response to crimes and all forms of criminality in the state.

In his response shortly after receiving the vehicles and equipment, the Commissioner for Police in the State, Dare Ogundare said the equipment would allow the police respond effectively and promptly to distress calls by citizens to security situations.

The Police Chief also solicited government support in fixing various unserviceable vehicles owned by the Command that could be used to further support the force for adequate policing of the state.

Present at the brief event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Members of the State House of Assembly; members of the State Executive Council; the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro and Head of Service, Mr Sunday Komolafe. Officers and men of the Command were also in attendance at the event.