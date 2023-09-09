Security of students, teachers, requirements for devt – Minister

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, has identified the security of students, teachers and educational infrastructure as essential requirements for sustainable development.

This was as he lamented the challenges posed to education in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as a result of over a decade-long insurgency in the northeastern part of Nigeria.

The minister, speaking, in Abuja, at the Commemoration of 2023 International Day to Protect Education from Attacks, recalled with sadness, the heartbreaking attack on Federal Government College,FGC, Buni-Yadi, Yobe State, the tragic massacre of 29 students on February 24, 2014, abductions of 276 Chibok girls in April 2014 and the kidnapping of 110 girls from 655, Dapchi in 2018, noting that the events “stand out as poignant examples of the ongoing crisis.”

According to him,atacks on education had not only created fear but also had increased school drop-out rate as well as decrease enrollment,thus compromising educational quality.

“We are all aware that the security of students, teachers, and educational infrastructure is paramount for sustainable development in all climes.

“Within Nigeria, we cannot ignore the grave challenges posed to education in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states due to insurgency

The minister, speaking further,said attacks on education had far-reaching consequences globally on learners’ school attendance, teachers’ stability, the quality of education, economic development and social progress.

The 2023 theme of the celebration is tagged:”Making schools Safe through the implementation of the Safe School policy.”

The minister said by working together, the education sector could be safeguarded thereby ensuring that every learner enjoys right to education in safe and secured environment.

The theme,he said,was essential in order to sensitise relevant education stakeholders that there is guidance for implementation.

The commemoration,he said serves as a reminder of the critical need to raise awareness about attacks on learners, teachers and educational institutions, particularly in regions affected by crisis and violence.

According to him,there was equally the need to safeguard the right to education, which often faces severe disruptions due to ongoing violence and threats.

Hear him:“The theme serves as a powerful reminder of the pressing need to use the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools (NPSSVFS) and the National Minimum Standards for Safe Schools for its’ operationalisation.” This is to ensure consistent safety standards across educational institutions for the implementation process.

“The adherence to the policy guidance during implementation will ensure emergency preparedness in case of imminent attacks on learners, educators, and educational institutions nationwide and reduce casualties.”

He assured that the ministry would leverage on the global commemoration to raise awareness on the existence of the aforementioned implementation documents to ensure effective ways of preventing further attacks and sustain safe and secured learning environments.

“It is imperative to note that attacks on education have far-reaching implications apart from disrupting the lives of students. It also affects the future development of our nation detrimentally,”he further said.

He said government had put in place initiatives for safe learning environments and protection of learners in furtherance of protecting education from attacks and to ensure its continuity even in the face of adversity.