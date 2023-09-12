Security: Farmers now back to farm, group lauds Tinubu, Ribadu

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Coalition for Peace, has commended President Bola Tinubu and his National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu for the improved security across the nation.

The group gave the commendation In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, signed by the its President, Malam Adamu Haruna and Secretary, Jonah Simon.

The group said it recognised the inter-agency collaboration initiated by the two which had improve peace and security across the country in the last few months.

It attributed the improved harmonious working relationship to why terrorists and criminals are currently on the run.

In commending the efforts of Mr President and the NSA, it said that such had instilled confidence in the minds of the farmers who are now returning to farm this rainy season for planting.

It said that was a departure from the previous administration when insecurity was the nightmare of everyone; as farmers and vulnerable residents in communities got killed, kidnapped and their women raped.

“This administration has been responding swiftly to distress calls, particularly acting on intelligence reports leading to attacks and arrests of criminals.

“The inter agency cooperation and harmonious working relationship have led to improvement in security across the nation.

“There is no doubt about this fact which President Tinubu and the NSA should be commended for.

“It is worth of saying that farmers are back to farm because they have confidence in government’s prompt response to security threats obviously lessening security challenges.

“Last week, the revelation of the high number of terrorists killed by this administration reflects the seriousness of government in tackling insecurity,” the group added.

It went further said that ‘there can not be anything equal to prompt security response and taking action on intelligence, a development that led to killing of large number of terrorists since Tinubu took over power on May 29.



“The increased security at the nation’s borders has also reduced the incidences of kidnapping in the North West and North East geopolitical zones of the country.”

The group therefore urged the security agents not to relent, assuring them that Nigerians are willing to give them maximum support and encouragement.