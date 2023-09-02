Search for sanity on Oshodi/Apapa gridlock

File photo of fuel tankers at Mile 2 end of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos. PHOTO: Joe Akintola, Photo Editor.

By Evelyn Usman

For a decade now, the gridlock on the Oshodi/Apapa expressway orchestrated by indiscriminate parking on all sides of the ever busy road by recalcitrant truck drivers has remained unabated.

This is in spite of several measures put in place by the federal and state governments to ameliorate the horrifying experiences of other road users. Sadly, the lingering situation has caused an abrupt collapse of many businesses and forceful relocation of companies and residents in Kirikiri, Apapa and the entire corridor of the Oshodi/Apapa expressway.

Most times, during gridlock, some motorists who were left at the mercy of traffic robbers either lost their lives or valuables. Vanguard also suffered a tragic fate, as some of its members of staff lost their lives, due to delay in accessing the road while rushing them to the hospital.

A few of them also died from internal bleeding, a few days after they were attacked by traffic robbers on their way home. Some, forced to ride on Okada, following road blockade by the tankers have died in accidents. Many in the Apapa area face same tragedy every time.

Findings

Despite various write-ups on the menace of traffic on this popular road, these truck drivers have remained adamant to positive change, as they brazenly carry on without recourse to other road users in a display of total disregard to constituted authority. Findings have however revealed that their recalcitrant attitude was not unconnected with their unholy alliance with the same security agents saddled with the responsibility of ensuring sanity on that route. Astonishingly, further findings revealed that the entitlement mentality of the truck drivers was because some traditional rulers in communities on the stretch of the expressway, also have their fair share of the toll collected from truck drivers.

These traditional rulers, as gathered, hire miscreants who apply force to collect tolls on their behalf. Refusal by any of the drivers to meet the demands of the miscreants usually result in the delay of such a truck until the driver yields. Sometimes, the drivers would have their side mirrors shattered by the stick-wielding touts, while at other times, they would be gang beaten by the miscreants.

Interestingly, whenever such bullying is going on, security operatives would look the other way. Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that any attempt by the Police to arrest the traditional rulers’ boys would lead to the deployment of the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of the area, as calls were usually made to their superiors , where lies were fabricated against them.

Further findings revealed that some former top officials of the Task Force on Traffic decongestion on the Apapa/Oshodi expressway, were allegedly lobbied and financially mesmerized by truck drivers, a major reason attributed to their brazen excesses.

The blame

Besides, there have also been blame games among the different associations of truck drivers, with each trying to heap the blame on the door step of the other. This was evident in a recent meeting between Management of Vanguard , the Police and officials of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers NUPENG , at the organisation’s corporate headquarters, in Kirikiri Canal, Lagos, where NUPENG’s representatives exonerated their members of culpability.

Rather, they blamed the containerized drivers for the gridlock, adding that the drivers don’t take directives from any security agency, except the touts, known as ‘agberos’. They said, “Our members are tanker drivers. They are very responsible road users because they undergo training every three months. We are trained by LASTMA Road safety officials. But container drivers are uncontrollable. Immediately they start working, they would not listen to anyone.

If they start working between 3pm or 4 pm, they will continue till 9am the following day. Some of these people are controlled by area boys and LASTMA officials. Sometimes they don’t listen to reason. No matter the appeal, they will refuse to maintain one lane. Besides, most of their trucks are not even road worthy. Some of them are older than 30 years and they easily break down within a short distance. And when they break down, the drivers will abandon the vehicles on the road . But it is difficult to find a tanker break down

Server challenge

Aside from blaming the cause of the traffic on container truck drivers, the Nigeria Customs Service also had a fair share of the blame, owing to complaints of regular complete or partial server breakdown. The NUPENG officials said whenever the Customs Direct Trade Input system broke down in either of the two ports, it left container drivers stranded , as they would be unable to take delivery of their goods. And the resultant effect would be long queues of container trucks , with each trying to outwit the other by shunting or packing indiscriminately. Again, the gridlock on this route was attributed to the uncompleted road construction on some sections of the express road. At the moment, some of the access points from Berger Yard to Mile Two have been blocked , thereby leaving other motorists with the rigour of struggling with truck drivers on the only accessible corridor which are usually taken over by trucks.

Police challenge

The meeting also shed more light on the plight of the Police who are the lead security agency. Apart from allegations of extortion of truck drivers, other glaring challenges faced in their bid to maintain sanity on the Oshodi/Apapa expressway were unfolded at the meeting.

One of these challenges was lack of a towing van in the event of impounding trucks of defaulting drivers. It was observed that only the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA has the capacity to tow such trucks. Another challenge was the disbanding of the Task Force on traffic congestion, comprising LASTMA and other relevant agencies. Though there was no significant change in terms of ameliorating the situation with different Task Forces, but the synergy between the Police and other members of the task force was considered a formidable force to checkmate the menace of the truck drivers.

Police restrategise

But in a renewed effort to provide an immediate solution to the perennial gridlock and allow other road users ease of passage on this corridor, policemen under whose jurisdiction the Oshodi/Apapa expressway falls, have begun to map out strategies towards its realization. Taking the lead in this drive, the Area Commander, ‘A’ Apapa, ACP Moses Gana, during his maiden visit to Vanguard last month, pledged to mobilize his counterpart at the Area ‘E’ Command, Festac, ACP Eburuaja Nwachukwu , and the Divisional Police Officers from both area commands. He made do his word on Wednesday, August 30,2023,which necessitated the meeting between Area Commanders and their DPOs, including some NUPENG ,with Vanguard’s management staff, to brainstorm on modalities to address the gridlock.

However, during the meeting, it was observed there were shanties at Mile Two where miscreants who double as traffic robbers easily sneaked in an out from.