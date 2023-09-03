SDG: Gov Mbah moves to establish 260 Basic Integrated Schools

By Dennis Agbo

In other to resolve the endemic problem of incomplete Basic Education, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu has committed to establishing 260 Integrated Schools, hosting Pre-K and Grades 1-9 across Enugu State.

The 260 Sustained Development Goals, SDG, Basic Education Schools would be domiciled in the 260 political wards in the 17 local government areas of Enugu state.



The Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ndubueze Mbah made the disclosure during an Award acceptance speech at the Maiden South-East Regional Summit on Sustainable Development, Organized by the Center for Sustainable Development and the United Nations Information Center for Nigeria at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, on Friday.



According to Mbah, the reason for introduction of the K-9 integrated basic education Schools, was because of the failure of the 6-6-4 Education Structure to effectively deliver a 9-3-4 education Curriculum.

“We have nine Years of Basic Education Curriculum, three Years of High School Curriculum, and four Years of Tertiary Education Curriculum. But because our Primary Schools accommodate Grades 1 to 6, 48 percent of children across the nation drop out of school after Primary 6, and do not complete Basic Education, which in terms of Curriculum, includes Junior Secondary 1 to 3, or Grades 7 to 9.



“To solve this endemic problem of Incomplete Basic Education, Governor Peter Mbah has committed to establishing 260 Integrated Schools hosting Pre-K and Grades 1-9 across Enugu State. The Enugu State Ministry of Education is creating a new Experiential Learning Curriculum for these Integrated Schools. The new Curriculum emphasizes hands-on, practical education and vocational training across all grades,” Prof Mbah disclosed.



He stated that the revised Basic Education Experiential Learning Curriculum is predicated upon the model of Sustainable Green Schools, which envisions the new Integrated School Campuses as critical centers of communal capacity building in Sustainable Food Farming, Bio-Fuel Production, and Ecorostoration.

“In each of our 260 schools, we are establishing Model Food and Bio-Fuel Farms and partnering with Climate Activists and Global Institutions seeking Carbon Offset to Plant Trees and Restore Damaged Ecologies.



“Moreover, our Sustainable Green Schools re-envisions African Youth as Critical Agents in Greening Africa through agro-scientific interventions and non-fossil-fuel energy innovation to create Sustainable Futures.”

According to Prof Mba, Governor Peter Mbah’s mantra, ‘Tomorrow is Here!’ is the story that Enugu’s Future is now being written; an unusual innovation today for Freedom tomorrow, where others see Failure and Enugu State government sees possibilities.



The Commissioner noted that Enugu State has embraced a Sustainable Climate and Development Model of Integrated Sector-Based Productivity Growth to solve the endemic problems of poverty and hunger, assure good health and well-being, provide quality education, enable gender equality, create access to clean water and affordable energy.



He added that it is to expand and create new opportunities and skills for dignified work, foster an environment of innovative industry, reduce inequalities, empower local communities to take ownership and sustain development programs, and protect all life below water and on land.

“In simple terms, this means that the Enugu State Government is growing its Annual GDP from $4.4 Billion US Dollars to $30 Billion US Dollars by turning Climate and Development Adversities into Sustainable Global Investment Opportunities. By creating Cross-Sector Partnership Opportunities and ensuring Peace and Security, the Enugu State Government is daily Boosting Local and International Investor Confidence in strategic infrastructures that will Deliver UN SDGs across 260 wards of the State,” Prof Mbah discussed.