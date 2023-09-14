Scrap unproductive MDAs, cleric charges Tinubu

Warri-based cleric and spiritual leader of God’s Judicious International Assembly, Otu-Jeremi, in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Arch Apostle Quest Omajuwa, has called on President Bola Tinubu to scrap ministries, department and agencies, MDAs, not productive and deploy staff from those areas to other agencies to cut the cost of governance.

Addressing newsmen weekend in Warri, Arch Apostle Omajuwa warned government against borrowing to pay salaries or fund frivolities, stressing that the only areas borrowing of money could be justified is to create industries that could make job opportunities available for the people so as to build a stable future for the people.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu should do everything within his powers to protect democracy through developmental initiatives that will stabilize the economy. Borrowing money to construct roads and bridges will also create another challenge in the area of borrowing to maintain them in the future.

“The federal government should consider borrowing only to fund industrialization, revitalization of moribund industries like the Delta Steel Companies, Ajaokuta Steel Plant and similar ventures that will in turn reduce the burden of unemployment and in order to stimulate a productive economy for a better and greater Nigeria.

‘’The federal government should formulate policies that will encourage wealthy Nigerians with enough financial muscles to build bridges and roads and for them to recoup their investments through the institution of toll gates.

“This will further ease the plight of the government in this hard time as the investors would be saddled with the responsibilities of maintaining those critical infrastructures.

“I see a united Nigeria under Tinubu and that is a great step in the right direction. But for Nigeria to remain united, the youths must be carried along in the leadership of Nigeria. Our youths must not be reduced to Ipad bearing sloths.

“The appointment of 38 years old Stella Okotete and others between 25 and 40 years as ministers have given hopes to the younger generation.

“More of such persons within that age brackets should be encouraged as senior ministers, Ambassadors, Chairmen, Chief Executives and Directors of federal parastatals, National Assembly members and Governors of States to discourage the build up for revolution in the polity.

“Unproductive ministries, parastatals and government agencies should be scrapped for productive and income generating ones. The Ministry of Education, Transportation, Aviation, Trade and Investment, Works, Immigration, Mining and Solid Mineral, Agriculture, Humanitarians, Security and other working ministries and agencies should therefore be strengthened, while others are phased out to cut down the overhead in running of government businesses.

‘’It is a known fact that some ministries and agencies are unproductive and cannot guarantee enough returns to the government.

“MDAs should work with available funds and be productive enough to generate revenue to fund their activities and also make returns to government coffers. Things are hard and there is no better time than now to be more prudent in managing government resources.

“I commend President Tinubu for the courage and boldness to take difficult decisions. Government agencies should make visible impact and not on the paper of social media. Nigeria will be great again,” he added.