Sanwo-Olu’s ultimatum: Lagos begins demolition of structures, dislodges traders along rail tracks

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, on Saturday, commenced demolition of all illegal structures and dislodged traders along the Lagos Red Rail Line corridor in a bid to ensure the smooth operation of the rail system.

The exercise aimed to re-establish the Right of Way of the lite rail infrastructure.

Recall that the Lagos State Governor, during an inspection tour of the rail infrastructure, had a few days ago issued a two-day ultimatum to illegal squatters along the rail track to vacate or be forced out.

Speaking during a special enforcement operation by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development (MPP&UD), and the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, the Commissioner in the Ministry, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, stated that encroachment of the Red Line Corridor would not be tolerated as such would not only impede operations but also jeopardise lives and the wellbeing of those involved.

He said that the state government was fully committed to delivering the project as scheduled to ease transportation in the state while being mindful of the safety of lives and property.

The commissioner, therefore, directed the enforcement team of LASBCA to ensure the complete removal of all illegal structures along the corridor of the facility.

Also speaking,the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, explained that the Red Rail Line was designed as a Fast Train System with expected intervals of 10 minutes, the performance of which could be jeopardised by any untoward development within the route.

The General Manager, LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, while addressing the residents and traders in the affected areas, urged them to cooperate with the government to prevent any potential harm by making sure that the areas were fully vacated.

“The Lagos State Government remains committed to providing efficient and safe transportation solutions for its residents. The enforcement operation along the Red Line Corridor is a clear demonstration of this commitment,” he stated.

The enforcement operation which also had in attendance key Management Staff of LASBCA commenced at Alagbado Train Station all through, Iju Ishaga, Agege, Mushin, Yaba and ended at Ebute Metta Train Station.