Sanwo-Olu lifts suspension over NURTW operations in Lagos

…tasks members on maintenance of peace between Federal, and state unions

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lifted suspension on the activities of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in the state.

The suspension came following weeks of mediation between the National Committee and the Lagos State Chapter of the NURTW, by the State Government and national bodies of the union.

They, however, reconciled with a resolution for a peaceful co-existence.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Transportation by the Union leaders, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, stated that the state government has done the needful to ensure further peaceful resolution between the National and state chapters of the union by lifting the suspension placed on the union over a year ago.

Toriola, also lauded the executives of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Committee, LSPGC, for holding forth, while urging the union to maintain peace and operate within the ambit of their constitution as they commence transition back to NURTW.

Commending the Lagos State Government, former National President of the Union and Chairman Transition Committee, Alhaji Najeem Yasin, applauded the efforts of the state government and the Ministry in the resolution process.

He assured the state government that the union would continue to be in supports of the law and the development of the state.

The reinstated Chairman, Musliu Akinsanya, expressed appreciation to the state government and the National Executive of the NURTW for their support and assured the state of the Lagos Chapter’s cooperation.

The members of the National body present include; Comrade Aliyu Issa Ore, Alhaji Hassan Haruna and Comrade Kayode Adeyanju.

While others from the Lagos State Parks and Garages include: Sulaimon Ojora, Comrade Olayiwola, Comrade Ibrahim Yusuf, Shittu Ganiyu, Yinka Hassan, Moshood Omojuwa, Agoro Ismaila , Akeem Tijani Salami.

Recall that this came barely 24 hours after the former LASPG chairman, MC Oluomo, publicly announced the return of LSPGC members to NURTW with thousands of his members in the state at its Agege Secretariat, Lagos.