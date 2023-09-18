Sanwo-Olu appoints Akiolu as new LASAA boss

Considering his contribution to the advertising industry over the years, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed an expert in advertising, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, as the new General Manager, Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA).

Before his appointment, Akiolu was the founder of an outdoor media firm, Regno Media, based in Lagos, and had embarked on many works that displayed the LASAA boss understanding of the industry.

The governor appointed Akiolu, as part of efforts to restructure LASAA and ensure the agency performs effectively for the development of the agency in the state.

He would be replacing another Prince, Adedamola Docemo, who oversee the agency since 2019 and was removed barely three months after the governor won his second term in office.

His appointments was contained in a circular issued by the Head Of Service, HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and made available to newsmen over the weekend.

According to the circular, the move was part o the Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s “commitment to continue to provide effective service delivery and maintain smooth running of operations in Government MDAs”.

Akiolu’s appointment takes effect from Monday, Sept. 18th and would be expected to resume office and drive the agency towards contributing its quota to Lagos Gross Domestic product (GDP).

It was learnt that his firm, Regno Media, achievements over the years, according to experts in advertising industry, could be attributed to the founder’s dynamism and as an entrepreneur with experience that had cut across many seb-section of the advertising industry.

The new LASAA boss was said to have better understanding in sales, marketing, strategic planning, wealth/clients/projects management and ideas implementation.

Akiolu’s appointment has been commended by many experts after driving his firm’s growth and brought excellence, building team spirit coupled with his resource management abilities.

