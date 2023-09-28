Sam Larry in police custody, under probe over Mohbad’s death

The police have confirmed that embattled Lagos socialite, Sam Larry is in its custody and currently assisting with the ongoing investigation investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 27-year-old singer and songwriter, Promise Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad.

According to reports, Sam Larry was apprehended at the Lagos airport upon his return to Nigeria over allegations suggesting his involvement in Mohbad’s death.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin made the disclosure on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday night.

Update From Lagos State Police Command:



Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation. #justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 28, 2023

Recall Vanguard had earlier published a report on how Sam Larry came under fire on social media after videos where he and some people harrassing late singer, Mohbad surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Mohbad and Zlatan were on set for a music video when who is said to be an ally of Naira Marley , stormed the scene with some boys targeting Mohbad who scampered away in fear.

The video left many Nigerians on social media furious as they stormed Larry’s Instagram page to attack him for bullying and threatening the late singer.