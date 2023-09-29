Sam Larry explains how N2m led to his brawl with Mohbad

Nigerian socialite, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry, has explained that his brawl with Mohbad was over N2 million owed him by the late singer.

Recall that Vanguard had earlier published a report on how Sam Larry came under fire on social media after a video of him and some people harassing late singer, Mohbad surfaced on social media.

In the video, Mohbad and Zlatan were on set for a music video when Sam Larry, who is said to be an ally of Naira Marley, stormed the scene with some boys targeting Mohbad, who scampered away in fear.

The video left many Nigerians on social media furious as they stormed Larry’s Instagram page to attack him for bullying and threatening the late singer.

In a statement shared on SnapChat, which has since gone viral, Sam Larry claimed to have paid Mohbad N2 million to perform at his mother’s annual remembrance concert, but that the late singer failed to show up.

He wrote “Two year’s ago, I gave Ileri N2 million to perform at my mother’s annual remembrance concert at Ikorodu.

“The boy never turned up. So I called him to ask why. He then said he was not feeling well.

“When I asked for a refund, he said he lost his phone and money recently when the NDLEA raided his place and since he was leaving Marlian Records, he is now broke, with no commitment to repay.

“I then left, all for me to later hear that this same boy was having a musical video shoot next door, practically the next street to my house.

“So I went there to ask for my money again. We had an argument that lasted five minutes. Even one of his friends insisted he was going pay the money. Up till today one kobo they have not paid me. This was early last year. I have since moved on.

“I travelled to Kenya to find new African act that can perform at my mother’s concert this year. I have been away since August 20!

“Till now I don’t know anything other than what was written in the blogs and press. I don’t even know where he lives I only know his former label boss and their house.

“I don’t know any nurse or doctor or hospital. I don’t know anything about his movement, I don’t have that time. I have lost a lot more money than that before; you win some you lose some.

“That is my story, case close. I came here willingly and happily. I know nothing about how the musician died.”