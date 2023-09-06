Saka crowned England men’s player of the year for second successive year

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been voted as England men’s player of the year for the second successive year, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.

The Three Lions fans voted for the 22-year-old Arsenal winger as the most impressive player of the 2022-23 season ahead of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in second and third respectively.

Saka , who made his England debut in October 2020, scored seven goals in 10 games over the last 12 months for England, including a first career hat-trick in a 7-0 win over North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

He has scored 11 goals in 28 total caps for England and he scored three goals for the Three Lions at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Saka netted twice in the 6-2 opening group-stage win over Iran and once in the 3-0 last-16 victory against Senegal.

Saka, who was surprised with the news at England’s training base, St George’s Park, to mark his 22nd birthday on Tuesday, was recently named PFA Young Player of the Season and included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The English FA has also said that the 2022-23 England Women’s Player of the Year will be announced later in September.

The Lionesses reached the 2023 Women’s World Cup final and finished as runners-up to Spain.