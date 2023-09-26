Sagamu cult killings: DSS grills Sagamu Council boss, 2 others

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Tuesday invited the Chairman, of Sagamu local government area of Ogun State, Hon. Afolabi Odulate, and two others for questioning, over the recent bloody cult clashes in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, where over 20 persons were sent to their early graves.

Other persons invited for interrogation, by the secret Police according to a reliable source included Hon. Adeniran Ademola aka Sapele, a member of the House of Assembly, representing Sagamu 2 and a lady, Ifeoluwa Akinyemi.

The source said, “The trio were invited by DSS for questioning to aid in further investigation of the mayhem in the town which lasted for over four days and claimed several lives”.

It was gathered that Ifeoluwa Akinyemi was later released after interrogation.

It would be recalled that six suspects and a member, representing Sagamu State Constituency 1, Hon. Damilare Bello Mohammed, were rounded up on Wednesday.

The lawmaker was arrested while providing shelter for the fleeing cultists at his official residence in Abeokuta, where many dangerous weapons, including guns, were recovered.