Sagamu Cult Killings: Arrest of Ogun lawmaker by DSS political – PDP

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has described the arrest of member, representing Sagamu 1 State Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Damilare Bello by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), as political.

The party descrbed the arrest of Bello “as an orchestrated attempt to give the lawmaker a bad name just to hang him.”

This was contained in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

It would be recalled that Bello was arrested by operatives of DSS on Wednesday over his alleged involvement in the recent cult clash in Sagamu, where no fewer than 20 persons were killed.

“Bello was arrested for allegedly providing shelter to the fleeing cultists.

“A team of security operatives, in a sting operation after a tip-off, arrested Bello and six others at his residence.

“Those arrested, according to the source, include Damilare Bello Mohammed aka DRE, Debbo Animashaun, Bamidele Saheed, Ismaila Onitire, Adewale Otesanya and Tobi Owoade.”

The PDP statement read, “As much as we do not object to DSS or any security agency investigation into the Sagamu carnage, which has allegedly claimed more than 25 lives, we think that the investigation is not being conducted with optimum professionalism and sincerity.

“It is also interesting that the Sagamu residence of the honourable member was thoroughly vandalised earlier today by some suspected APC-enabled thugs.

“The same man who returned from London to Abeokuta where he raised contributions on the floor of the House yesterday concerning security matters in his constituency.

“We have always held that the Sagamu killings are a direct fallout of the criminal empowerment of cultists against the people by the APC.

“The onus is, however, on the DSS to rise above partisanship in its duties. The security outfit is a creation of the law and should not be reduced to a mere tool of a political witch hunt by both the governor and APC against perceived opponents.

“As a law-abiding political organization, our great party will work with the DSS, and indeed other security agencies in ensuring peace and tranquillity in Ogun State, but we shall also not fold our arms and watch anyone throw innocent members of the public under the bus”, the PDP publicity secretary said.

He charged the state government to look inward and search its inner circles in Sagamu LG so as to see where the smoke is coming from.

“It is the responsibility of Mr Abiodun, if he is truly sincere enough, to look inward, his inner circle; his appointees, functionaries, party leaders and friends in Sagamu LG to see where the smoke is coming from.”