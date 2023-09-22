Sagamu cult clash: Ogun lawmaker, 6 others in DSS

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—SECURITY operatives in Ogun State, have tracked six suspected cultists allegedly involved in the violence that erupted in Sagamu, last weekend, at the official residence of a member of the state House of Assembly.

The lawmaker representing Sagamu State Constituency 1, Mr. Damilare Mohammed, was alleged to have provided shelter to the fleeing cultists.

A team of security operatives, in a sting operation after a tip-off, arrested the suspects in the premises of the lawmaker.

Those arrested, according to sources, include Damilare Mohammed aka DRE, Debbo Animashaun, Bamidele Saheed, Ismaila Onitire, Adewale Otesanya and Tobi Owoade.

They are currently undergoing interrogation at the Department of State Service, DSS, office.

Sources revealed that dangerous weapons, including guns, were recovered from the suspects.

Bello was arrested by the DSS for masterminding the violent protest that took place in February this year in Sagamu over the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

During the protest, irate youths vandalised about 10 banks and other public infrastructure.