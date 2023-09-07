Safety: Lagos, CPAN sign MoU on environmental proliferation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Cleaning Practitioners Association of Nigeria, CPAN, to combat the proliferation of dangerous chemicals used in cleaning the environment.

Speaking at the brief ceremony in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said with the MoU, CPAN has been accredited to partner with the government in cleaning and protecting the environment from chemicals, as well as partner the government in checkmating the activities of quacks in the cleaning industry.

Some of these chemicals that we use to clean our environment are chemicals that cause global warming, climate change if not used properly, if not constituted in a scientifically agreeable way.”

Also speaking, the National President of CPAN, Tunde Ayeye, explained that the body is the umbrella organization of all professional janitorial, commercial and industrial cleaning firms across Nigeria, including all hygiene and allied service providers.