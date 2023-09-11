Sabrina ups the ante with ‘No Time’

By Juliet Ebirim

Rising Cameroonian music sensation, Sabrina has returned with a thumping performance on her new song ‘No Time’.

Performed in her lilting voice, sprinkled with that surreal francophone tilt that has made her a fan favorite across Central and West Africa, ‘No Time’ continues Sabrina’s unassailable ascent to the top of Afrobeats.

In this impressive release, jointly supported by her label, Afrolit Entertainment and its global partnership with music powerhouse, Empire, Sabrina’s sings her heart out as usual.

Already loved for her impeccable songwriting, performance and charm, in this new single, Sabrina is unimpressed by the mundane, as she boldly aspires for the extraordinary. With “No Time,” she takes a different tone.

On a sexy backdrop of the rhythmic pulses of Amapiano provided by producer, Eno On The Trck, “No Time” showcases Sabrina’s dual linguistic prowess, as she seamlessly drifts between English and French lyrics.

Heavily influenced by renowned artists like Tiwa Savage and Charlotte Dipanda, Sabrina’s latest offering comes following a series of successes, notably her 2021 album Love Agenda and hit singles like “Abele” and “Five Star.”

A fresh voice, cutting through the international music scene with her growing repertoire of songs, Sabrina is no doubt attracting listenership from across the globe, as one of the continent’s biggest emerging talents.