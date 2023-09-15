S-West NNPP holds strategic zonal meeting in Ibadan

…meets party chieftain, Olopoeyan behind closed-door

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

The Southwest zonal leaders of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Friday, held a strategic zonal meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, with the aim of repositioning the party.



The leaders also held a closed-door meeting with the chieftain of the party in the zone, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan at his country home in Ibadan.



Those at meeting with Olopoeyan included the party’s southwest Secretary, Dr Tunde Oke; southwest Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kilamuwaye Badmus and party’s Chairman in Oyo state, Mr Adeosun Sunday and others.



During the strategic zonal meeting held at Camp David Resort, they passed vote of confidence on the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, during a statutory South West zonal executive meeting.



The zonal leaders of the party also pledged their support and loyalty to the Kano State governor, Senator Kwankwaso against Dr Boniface Aniebonam.



They also called on the leader of factional group, led by Aniebonam and his group to retrace their steps, while rejecting the leadership of Aniebonam outrightly and called on all suspended former members of the party to toe the line of honour.



It would be recalled that Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the party in the February 25 poll was recently suspended from the party by the faction loyal to Aniebonam over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension by Aniebonam was later quashed by Justice Usman Mallam Na’abba of the Kano State High Court, last Tuesday.



The party leaders called on all Nigerians, especially in the southwest geo-political zone to support the NNPP for good governance and quality leadership.

Those present at the meeting included the National Vice Chairman of the party (South West), Prince Ademola Ayoade; the NNPP National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson; NNPP Chairman of all Chairmen in Nigeria, who is the NNPP Osun State chairman, Dr Tosin Odeyemi.



The Chairman of Chairmen, South West Forum, Pastor Peter Olagookun; Lagos State Chairperson, Mrs Veronica Dikko Kila; Ekiti State Caretaker Chairman, Dr Oluyinka Gabriel Folahan; Ogun State Caretaker Chairman, Prince Kunle Ibrahim and other zonal officers.



In the communiqué read by the National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Prince Ayoade at the end of meeting which lasted for about four hours, the NNPP zonal leaders appreciated the performance of the various states during the 2023 general elections and agreed to do all that is necessary to reposition the party for better performance in the future.



According to him: “We hereby agree and support the various activities of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) after assessing and appraising the various activities of our party during the last general elections, agree to do everything necessary to reposition the party for better performance in the future.”



“Also the entire committee passed a vote of confidence on the NWC, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the leadership of the party, Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso and totally reject the charade by a group of former members of the NNPP led by Dr. Boniface Aniebunam.”



“We will work with the people to present the NNPP as an alternative party for the governance of the country,” Prince Ayoade submitted.