Rugby World Cup: Host France to open campaign against New Zealand

This photograph taken on September 4, 2023 shows the Rugby Union World Cup trophy, the Webb Ellis Cup, presented during the tournament opening conference in Paris, ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2023 France. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

The opening match of the 2023 Rugby Union World Cup will take place on Friday, September 8, at 8:15 p.m. ET, pitting hosts France against the “All Blacks” of New Zealand.

Africa’s sole representative Namibia will take the stage on the next day against Italy.

The World Rugby number one ranked team going into the 2023 Rugby World Cup Ireland will tackle Romania at 2:30pm

A one-time World Champions Australia will battle Georgia at 5pm

The last World Cup Runners up England will have a cracker against Argentina at 8pm to end the first two days of the 51 Days Rugby Fiesta.