Rt Rev Saiki is Akoko-Edo Anglican Diocese’ new bishop

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

THE Anglican Diocese of Akoko-Edo in Edo State has got a new Bishop, Rt. Rev Ebenezer Omeiza Saiki, who has promised to work with all in the diocese and beyond to build on the successes of his predecessor, Rt. Rev Jolly Oyekpen who died last year.

Speaking shortly after his enthronement at the St James Cathedral, Igarra, Bishop Saiki said his election could be likened to the ascension of Kings Saul and David who became kings of Israel when they were never in the picture nor they thinking of being kings.

The ceremony had in attendance, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki who promised to continue to work with the church to ensure a better society and state.

Others in attendance where pastors from several other churches, the paramount ruler of Igarra and Akuku, HRH Oba Adeche Saiki, the Otaru of Igarra, the Olokpe of Okpe, HRH Oba Okhishimede Eshimokhai Idogu III, the Odafe of Enwan, HRH Oba Peter Okarah Udo II among others.

In his first homily as Bishop, Saiki said “I am not qualified and there is no qualified person anywhere, the difference is the person that God wants to be here. It is not because I am the best nor because I am qualified that I became the bishop, it is simply by the mercies of God, we are what we are today by the mercies of God.

“If any works against God, God will work against such a person, Bishopric is a call to provide leadership, it is a call to sacrifice at times, it is even a call to death. I have come to announce that I have come under God to provide leadership, I have come to pay any sacrifice whatever God wants us to do in Akoko-Edo, I am willing to allow myself to be a tool.

“Whatever life has thrown to anybody, trust God for the best to come out of it, many of you who know, know where I am coming from, I don’t deserve it.

“I have come as a servant leader who has served for sixteen years and I have been most fortunate to be disciple, mentored and fathered by our Bishop of Blessed Memory, the Rt. Rev Jolly Oyekpen, the pioneer Bishop of this Diocese on the Rock.”

Earlier, Governor Obaseki harped on the need for sustained collaboration between political and religious leaders to drive growth and development across the State and Country.

The governor noted, “If we are to make progress, it makes sense for any leader in government to partner with leaders in the church to understand what is going on with the people they govern.”