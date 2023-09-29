Ronaldo continues goal-scoring run as Al-Nassr down Al-Ta’ee 2-1

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his goal-scoring run for the season in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 win over Al-Ta’ee in matchday 8 of the Saudi Pro League, his 10th league goal of the season.
The Portuguese star returned to the team after he was rested in the 5-1 win over Ohod in the King Cup during the midweek.
He scored a penalty in the 87th minute after a VAR review penalised Al-Ta’ee’s defender Semedo for handball.
Anderson Talisca had put Al Nassr ahead in the 32nd minute of the game after receiving a pass from Ronaldo following a counterattack.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Al-Ta’ee equalised through Virgil Misidjan as he slotted the ball home beyond Nawaf after clearly beating Al-Nassr’s Highline.
The win is Al Nassr’s sixth league win of the season after losing their first two games of the season.
