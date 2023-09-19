Robotics competition: Eight to represent Nigeria in Singapore

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Eight high school students have been selected to represent Nigeria, at this year’s First Robotics Competition, scheduled to hold in Singapore, between October 7-10, 2023.

One of the organizers, Joshua Olayinka Ibikunle, who disclosed this to Vanguard, gave the names of the Nigerian team as Osadebanwen John-Nejoh, Adetayo Kalajaiye, Daanish Mehra, Temitope Johnson, Abdulazeez Adekunle, Bashirat Sulaiman, Fiyinfoluwa Oluokun and Adeshina Mojoyinoluwa.

His words: “The students are dedicated and committed to making a difference through their innovative solutions to problems of renewable energy with a focus on hydrogen.

“The students, who are aged between 14 and 18, were selected and coached by Association of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, STEM, Educators in Nigeria, a non-governmental organization, with a mission to grow Stem Education in Nigeria.”

Explaining how the selection was done, Ibikunle said: “They emerged through a very rigorous screening process, aimed at identifying exceptionally gifted candidates that will fly the nation’s flag at the global competition.

“The try-out challenge began with the registration of over 100 students drawn from different secondary schools across Nigeria.

“They were later divided into groups, to assess their knowledge of teamwork, creativity, focus, and problem-solving skills.

“At the end of the challenge, only the best eight were selected to represent Team Nigeria and compete with about 190 nations of the world in Singapore next month.”

While saying that the organizers of the competition, is a not-for-profit charity organization geared towards inspiring leadership and innovation in youths from all nations, Ibikunle also explained that “they achieve this by empowering them through education.

His words: “Since the inception of the competition in 2017, by First Global Challenge, FGC, it has empowered high-school students around the world, to collectively tackle the world’s most pressing challenges.

“This year’s challenge will be held from October 7-10, 2023, in Singapore and the Olympics-style robotics event will concentrate on revolutionizing renewable energy with a focus on hydrogen.

“Team Nigeria has participated in FGC since its inception in 2017 and has won medals in each competition.

“As the competition holds in Singapore this year, we are raising funds for the registration fee and travel from our home country of Nigeria.

“Let me also say that by assisting these youngsters, we are investing in the enthusiastic and ambitious engineers, scientists, leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators of tomorrow.”

Answering another question, Ibikunle said it was very instructive to note that previous members of Team Nigeria, ultimately got admitted into the top universities in the US and other countries and in some cases, graduated at the top of their class.”

Continuing, Ibikunle said that First Global Challenge was founded by Dean Kamen, to “inspire a passion for science and technology, leadership, and innovation, among the world’s over two billion youths”.