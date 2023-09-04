Robbery: Leader of Hausa community bans night movement in Awka

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Sarki Hausawa Amawbia, Awka South local government area of Anambra State, Haruna Adamu has banned night movement of his people who push trucks and searching for condemned materials following reports of their involvement in robbery.

The ban came barely 12 hours after a suspected “iron condemn” operator was electrocuted while attempting to steal armoured cables from an electric pole.

The residents had discovered a man electrocuted at a transformer in the area on Monday.

The yet to be identified victim had gone with his gang members to vandalize electrical installations at a transformer Infront of a hotel in Amawbia .

The gang members had capitalized on the five-day power outage that affected major cities in Anambra recently.

However, luck ran out on one of them who was disconnecting the wires when power was suddenly restored at about 12 midnight and the man was electrocuted.

It was gathered that his gang members, on noticing that their colleague had been electrocuted, took to their heels with the wires they had already collected and abandoned him to his fate.

The truck pushers have quarters at Ezimezi bypass of Amawbia and they usually move from place to place in the Anambra State capital looking for condemned materials.

Residents of the area have of recent observed the increasing rate of vandalism traced to the ubiquitous “Iron condemn” operators.

Following the incident, Adamu condemned the incessant vandalisation of electric cables in the area and warned that any truck pusher found plying the Ezimezi route from 7pm would be arrested and handed over to the police.

He said: ” I am against this incessant vandalisation of electric cables in this place and I enjoin the residents to arrest such people and hand them over to the police for imprisonment.

“I also urge you to arrest any member of the Hausa community loitering around Ezimezi after 9pm. I had long ago told the Ezimezi leadership to enforce these rules to checkmate these incessant robberies in this place.”

Following a complaint by the residents to the Police Area Command, Amawbia on Monday, the leader of the Hausa community was invited to discuss the security of the area with the security operatives.