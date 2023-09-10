Robbers on 2nd Niger Bridge bag 13 year jail term

By Vincent Ujumadu

TWO robbers operating on the recently commissioned 2nd Niger Bridge have been sentenced to 13- years’ jail term. The Anambra State Police command secured their conviction.

The robbers, who were arrested with two daggers and five sim cards removed from phones of their victims, pleaded guilty when they were arraigned in court.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said that in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, detectives in the command worked on the sim cards and traced two of the victims, one of whom is a lawyer.

According to him, the victims cooperated with the police investigation, adding that the evidence gathered was presented before the court.

“The accused persons were sentenced to five years jail term each on each of the first two counts and three years’ imprisonment for the third count.

“The sentences, which are without option of fine, are to run concurrently.

“The convicts have been remanded to Onitsha Correctional Centre to serve their jail terms”, the PPRO said.