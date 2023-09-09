Road construction: Nwifuru appeals for refund of funds from FG

By Peter Okutu, Abakalikii

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Saturday appealed to the Federal Government to refund to the State, funds expended in the construction of roads on Federal Highways.

The Governor stated this while playing host to the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi and his entourage who paid him a courtesy visit as part of his ongoing tour of Federal Road projects across the country.

He noted that the refund would enable the State channel funds towards the construction of other critical infrastructure begging for attention in different parts of the State.

The Governor expressed sadness over the handling of rehabilitation work on Abakaliki – Afikpo road, where the contractor allegedly syphoned funds meant for the project without execution.

The Governor further blamed Contractors and Engineers for poor supervision of projects in parts of the country, especially in South East region.

“Our major problem in this country is one not knowing his job schedule and that is why we are having shoddy jobs everywhere, all constructions should be channelled to the Federal Ministry of Works because they have all the manpower and capacity to do quality job.”

Governor Nwifuru applauded former Governor Umahi for laying a solid infrastructural base upon which he is currently advancing the development of the State as Governor.

“Under his watch, the money of Ebonyi circulated within Ebonyi, he got the raw materials from Ebonyi and he used locals to do the job.”

Earlier, the Minister Sen. Umahi congratulated Governor Nwifuru for his outstanding performance in office within his first 100 days.

“Your Excellency I congratulate you on your 100 days in office, in 100 days you have defined your direction and focus, so I commend you and I want you to be focused and do everything to carry all the shades of the State together.”

While calling on Ebonyians to continue to support the Governor to transform the State, Chief Umahi assured that he would cooperate with him to attract more democracy dividends to the people from the Federal Government.

“Your Excellency we bring you renewed hope, first is to congratulate the State for the victory of President Tinubu.

“We have to key into the centre to be treated like others, now that Mr . President has graciously done what has never been done by giving us the Minister of Works, we are going to rewrite the wrongs.

“When cost of projects are hiked with low funding, the tendency is that the project could be abandoned, Nigerians under me Will get value for their money and we are going to be very transparent about it.”

He called on Governors to introduce Parks along Highways to ensure ease of transportation.

The Minister was accompanied by the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi and top management of the Federal Ministry of Works.