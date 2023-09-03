Road accident: Six dead, eleven injured in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Six persons were reportedly killed in a road accident involving two truck in Osun state at the weekend.

It was gathered that an unregistered DAF truck and a Mack truck were involved in the accident on Imesi-Ile hill in Obokun local government area of the state on Saturday.

One of the trucks, according to an eye witness had passengers in it during the accident as both trucks slide off the road and summersaulted leading to the dead of some victims on the spot.

Confirming the incident the Public Relations Officer, Osun sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Agnes Ogungbemi said the incident occurred on Saturday around 10am.

She added that six persons died on the spot while eleven others were injured and five of the deceased were evacuated to Osun State University Teaching Hospital Osogbo.

“One of the deceased was trapped in one of the trucks and took several effort of the FRSC personnel to get the body out of the truck”, added the spokesperson.

She added that the sector Commander, Henry Benemaisia urged road users to be careful on the road to avoid unnecessary lost of live.