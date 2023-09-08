RNGN frowns at Presidential election tribunal Judgment

The Rescue Nigeria Global Network RNGN and all its members across the continents of the world have expressed dissatisfaction with the Tribunal ruling of 6th September 2023.

Speaking Yesterday, the Global Coordinator of Rescue Nigeria, Dr. Michael Chukwujekwu, said, “The ruling as transmitted, had no balanced or two-sided findings or critical analysis of the substances of the petitions.

“No balance orders or precedence in view of respective contentions were quoted let alone narrowing down to their opinions after due consideration. Rather petitions and allegations were just struck out.

“ All criticism meted was only on the witnesses and experts witnesses of Labour Party and PDP. No criticisms of the statements and submissions of the APC and INEC witnesses.