RMAFC’s proposed increase of salaries of political office holders insensitive – LP

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has described the proposal by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, to begin the implementation of an upward review of salaries and allowances of political office holders as insensitive considering the hardship being experienced by ordinary Nigerians.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said this in response to a statement credited to the RMAFC Federal Commissioner in Charge of Gombe State, Kabiru Usman, who in an interview with journalists was quoted as saying, “The Commission, under paragraph 32b is empowered to determine the salaries of political office holders and judicial workers in the country. So, we have undertaken work on it, we have revised it but we are looking at the situation for now.”

Ifoh noted that it was sad that the same administration which was preaching to Nigerians to embrace belt tightening measures and calling for patience is the same administration pushing for increases in the perks of office for political office holders.

“This is happening at a time ordinary Nigerians especially hard working citizen under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress are demanding for living wages without a possitive response.

“ This is also at a time the I’ll-conceived and ill timed removal of fuel subsidy has increased hardship among ordinary Nigerians. We should be talking about improving the quality of lives of ordinary Nigerians and cutting waste in government.

“We in the Labour Party take solace in the hope that the Judociary which is currently handling the appeal on the Presidential Election Petition Court’s judgment will correct the errors in that judgement and give our party the opportunity to make a new Nigeria possible through good and purposeful leadership which our Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi offers.”