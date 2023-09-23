RMAFC boss: Ex-govs with fat pensions collecting salaries as ministers, senators

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Shehu, has enjoined state assemblies to amend their pension laws to suspend the payment of pensions to former governors who either became senators or ministers.

Shehu said doing so will contribute to the economic well-being of the states even if marginally.

He spoke in an interview with Sunday Vanguard in Abuja.

The RMAFC boss explained that it was a disservice to states to keep former governors, especially those who immediately find employment as senators or ministers after their tenure, to earn pensions while at the same time collecting salaries and allowances.

Shehu stated, “A person who has served as governor either for four or eight years as the case may be, then goes on to become senator or minister shouldn’t be earning double from public coffers.

“Many states have laws that provide generous pensions for former governors and these same people become senators or ministers and still collect salaries and other benefits in their new roles, this shouldn’t be the case.”