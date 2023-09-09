Rivers police mobilise into Ahoada over beheading of DPO

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command, following the killing and beheading of its Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim, has moved into Ahoada, heavily, to fish out the killers.

The team led by the Commissioner of Police in the State, Nwonyi Emeka, arrived the community this morning and has since commenced a motivation parade on the officers.

Cultists on Friday killed and beheaded Bako, thereby worsening the threat situation in Ahoada East communities.

The cultists had killed Bako in an ambush in a forest within Odumude Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area, an area notable for cult-related activities.

It has been gathered that there is an uneasy calm in Odumude, Odumereni, Odemusoma and Ihugbogo, Odieke and other communities of Ahoada East following the development.

But, efforts to reach the Local Government Chairman, who is also the Chief Security Officer of Ahoada East LGA, Barr Ben Eke, proved abortive.

However, CP. Emeka, personally moved into the area heavily on a show of force, motivating officers and men of Ahoada Police Division on confidence and dedication to crime fighting.

Emeka said the command would soonest in a planned show of force storm criminal hideouts in the area, vowing to get justice on the killing of its brave and award-winning SP Bako.