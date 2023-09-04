RIVERS PENSIONERS CRY OUT: Officials demanding bribe to fast-track our benefits

Gov Fubara

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The plight of pensioners in Rivers State have assumed an abominable dimension as the senior citizens have accused officials of the state Pensions Board of demanding for 40 per cent commission to fast track the payment of their unpaid benefits.

The frustrated retirees have in a Save Our Souls, SOS, to Governor Similaye Fubara, pleaded with the governor to intervene and ensure the payment of their gratuities, pensions and other entitlements.

In an Open Letter to Governor, the pensioners on the aegis of Concerned Pensioners of Rivers State, lamented that no fewer than 30 of their colleagues have died prematurely due to frustration over non-payment of their benefits.

Among others, aggrieved pensioners said “Our pains date back to the years of former Governor Chibuike Amaechi when the funds started drying up from 2010. As civil servants then, the promotion stopped coming and all civil servants in Rivers State started losing their expected additions to their salaries both annually and tri-annually as the case may be. Thus, an employee who was on grade level 15 step 9 at the last promotion in 2006 remained so until his/her retirement in 2016 had started losing a lot of benefits for years before retirement.

“Within that period, the grade level 15 step 9 pensioners started losing N45, 336.40 every month for 10 years on a salary of N223, 551.03 instead of N268, 887.43. As a result, the loss of cash to the government for the 10 years or more amounted to N5, 440,368 for the period in review.

“This is the beginning of the dilemma of a retiree in Rivers State till today. We write you this letter because we believe only you can save us from this predicament

“The preamble above is an eye opener to the denial of cash to all civil servants in our state which should not continue under your watch. This has impoverished the civil servant prior to his retirement. Most of us started borrowing and buying goods and services on credit that many years ago and continued till today as we write this S.O.S letter to you.

“As if to add insult to injury, on retirement the bottle neck of the some civil servants that retired since 2010 and after are still on the queue to be either pay-rolled or “gratuitized”.

The verifying officers are not helping matters as they delay files whose owners are not grazing their palms, further extending the payment of the benefits of such retirees to God knows when.

“They have now resorted to cash and carry system which allows retirees willing to part with a given percentage of the gratuity to be paid before those in line to be paid. We have sacrificed enough. It has become a racket in the Pensions Board Civil or Parastatal. “We need your intervention in whatever form to save our souls as many of our colleagues have died. Some are bed ridden and waiting to die in the midst of the excruciating economic situation in Nigeria.

“The staff of the pension board should be investigated and those found culpable should be dealt with severely to save the lives of the retirees who are on the verge of death.

“Your investigation is needed to prove things wrong or right. How can the greedy staff of the pension board request a percentage up to 40 per cent in cash before the retiree receives his/her payment check/slip. His Excellency, please save your fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters or friends from this dilemma of the life suckers.

“It is absurd and uncommon that a government should owe her helpless citizens billions of naira and claim to be energizing the economy. Some individual citizens are owed as much as N18 million without qualms. Please our Excellency; we need your immediate intervention to save our lives, families and our dependants”

“Further more retired workers of the Rivers State across board since 2015 till date are yet to receive their pension, pension’s arrears and many more are yet to be patrolled for payments after two years and running.

“Up to 30 or more pensioners are dead, many more are sick and some are suffering terminal illnesses that require constant care but to no avail. We now live like destitute as malnutrition has become the lots of many of us. That is the plight of Rivers State Government retirees after giving their all to the state. That should not be our reward after a meritorious service to this state.”