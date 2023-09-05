Rivers: NLC shuts two banks over non-compliance to warning strike

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has shut down three commercial banks in Rivers State over their failure to comply with the two-day warning strike action declared by the congress.

This was as the first day of the warning strike witnessed success in the state with banks and courts closed.

The Rivers State secretariat complex was opened for work, but activities at the state office were discouraging as few workers turned up to work.

Commercial banks around Rumuokoro, Aba-road, and Choba areas of Port Harcourt were totally shut down following the directive of Congress.

It was gathered that a monitoring team of the NLC in the state had moved around the state to enforce total compliance to the directive.

It was learned that the team had shut down operations at three new generation banks in the state for failing to comply to the directive.

The Chairman of NLC in Rivers State, Alex Agwanwor, who led the team on the monitoring noted that two of the affected banks are on the Olu-Obasanjo road, while one of the banks is on the Ikwerre road axis.

He urged workers in the state to remain resolute in keeping to the directive of the national body, adding that it was for the good of the nation.

Agwanwor said: “The strike commenced well in Port Harcourt today. It witnessed total compliance. The courts were shut, based on the directives.

“We were on monitoring today to see the level of compliance. Workers complied. Banks were shut, but about three banks that did not comply, we shut them down on our own. The banks are at Olu Obasanjo and Ikwerre road.

“We urge workers to remain resolute. The strike is just for two days and we will stop, then await directive from the national body.”