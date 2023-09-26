RIVERS DPO: My boss 2Baba, has over 40 guns – Arrested suspect tells police

By Davies Iheamnachor

Rivers State Police have arrested one of the suspected killers of the District Police Officer of Ahoada Division, Bako Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police.

The suspect was picked at Edoaha Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area and was about to be lynched by the youths before police rescued and detained him.

Speaking to youths that apprehended him, the suspect whose name is not disclosed, said his boss, 2Baba Gift David Okpala Okpolowu, popular called 2Baba, has over 40 guns in his custody.

He narrated that his boss, 2Baba has contacted a native doctor from Ogoni area of the state, who helped them kill the DPO spiritually to enable them defeat the gallant officer.He said: “I will not lie, when they killed the DPO, I was not there. I was across the river. I will not lie, I have human conscience. When they brought the DPO I did not see him. I swear. I don’t know where they buried him. But I know where they brought him.

“2Baba has over 40 guns. since I went there, the persons that supplies guns for him, he called the person on phone, pays the person then they will supply the guns. I don’t know him.

“The place we were before I ran out of the place they are still there. 2Baba has many people that call him that discuss with him. There are many people that work with him, but he does not tell us.

“The native doctor, he came from Ogoni. He is short. Anything he did with the man they did not tell us his boys.”