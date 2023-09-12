Rivers DPO: 3 feared killed as DSS arrests monarch

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Three people have been killed in Odiemere community, Ahoada East Local Government of Rivers State.

The victims were allegedly killed by the security personnel mobilised to Akoh Kingdom, where the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, was killed on Friday by cultists terrorising the area.

The security personnel, who allegedly killed the trio were in part of the team in search of the killers of SP Angbashim based on the order of Governor Siminalaye Fubara of the state.

On Sunday, it was gathered that three persons were killed in Odiemere community by security operatives mobilised to the area.

Although the police DPO was killed at Odiemudie, but the search operation had extended to Odiemere in the same Akoh Kingdom, where the three persons were killed.

A source in the community, who did not want his name in print said the three victims were not cultists.

The source said the young men on sighting the fierce looking security men took to their heels before they were gunned down.

He said while one of the victims died on the spot, the remaining two died at a health facility, where they were rushed to for treatment.

The source said: “The security men have killed three people in Odiemere. The boys saw the security men and started running, so, the security men shot them. One of them died there while the other two died at the hospital. A we talk, Odiemere is empty now.”

However, operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, on Sunday afternoon arrested the King of Akoh Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, Eze Igbu-Akoh II, over the mindless killing of Bako.

Ikegbidi was on the hills of Bako’s death suspended indefinitely by the state governor on alleged complicity in the murder.

Fubara said Ikegbidi had ceded the control of his territory to the notorious David Gift and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities.

It was gathered that the monarch was later handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, and that he has been under interrogation over the development in his kingdom.

The source, yesterday, disclosed that Ikegbidi was taken to his Port Harcourt home and later to his palace in Ihugbogo community for a search in the ongoing investigation.

However, at press time, the state police command could not confirm the reports as calls made to the spokesperson of the police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, were not responded to.