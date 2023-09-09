Rivers community moves to avert chieftaincy war

By Davies Iheamnachor

Aggah Community in Egbema Kingdom, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, in an effort to maintain transparency in choosing a new paramount ruler and avoiding its attendant crises, has pushed for a new constitution.

The community said its two other constitutions do not have provisions that can enable the election of a credible ruler, adding that the two constitutions were imposed on them by their late Eze-Ali, monarch, who allegedly spearheaded the writing.

The community claimed that the constitutions the community has been using do not meet its requirements, rather were configured to meet selfish interests, alleging that the constitutions were imposed on them.

Following this move, Saturday, the elders, Community Development Committee, CDC and opinion leaders in Aggah inaugurated a 15-man constitution drafting/review committee for the task.

Chairman, Aggah CDC, Pastor Gift Egbo, while inaugurating members of the committee at the community town hall, said the committee is made up of 3 representatives from each of the five villages that made up the community namely, Ezhiaga, Umudiali, Umuonyia, Umuobiaosu and Umuaba.

The committee was tasked to review the two already existing constitutions which is not recognized by the people and draft a new and generally accepted constitution for the community within 4 weeks.

The CDC Chairman who was represented by his Secretary, Mr. Api Chikobi Elvis, said the two existing constitutions for the community, were singlehandedly drafted and signed by a former ONELGA Council Boss and the late paramount ruler of the community in 2010 and 2018 respectively, noting that none among them was recognized by the people.

The Paramount Ruler of Umuoya, one of the villages that made up Aggah Community, Eze Ekigbo Chukwudi, who spoke for traditional rulers expressed satisfaction with the inauguration of the committee, noting that it has been the yearning of the people over the years to have a constitution that is generally accepted by the community.

Councilor representing Aggah Ward 12, at the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Legislative Assembly, Hon. Chika Onyebenyi, commended the CDC and community chiefs for taking the peaceful step.

Onyebenyi said: “Our community has been without a recognized constitution and a community without constitution is a lawless community. It’s like a place without rules governing them. This inauguration today will enhance and enable a smooth election of our new Eze Ali and also guide the community activities in future. They have started well, and I urge them to ensure they also end well.”