Ripples in Rivers police over alleged N100m extortion from suspected ritualist

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— There is worry among operatives of the Rivers State Police Command over the alleged extortion of over N100 million from a suspect arrested for cybercrime.

Operatives of the state police command had, based on information of alleged cybercrime, arrested Mr Atubi Davison in Port Harcourt and recovered over N100 million from his ceiling.

It was learned that the larger part of the money recovered was in dollars while the remaining was in naira.

It was gathered that the suspect, Davidson, was arrested on suspicion of being an internet fraudster, but a source had claimed that the suspect was one of the major contractors in the pipeline surveillance contract.

It was learned that based on the development and the resultant exposition of the matter, there is panic and disagreement among the police hierarchy in the state.

A Police source, who did not want his name mentioned, said the senior officers of the command, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department and Commissioner of Police in the state have been in rounds of meetings on how to stop the issue from festering.

A rights advocate, Israel Joe, had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, demanding a proper investigation into the matter.

Joe, based in Delta State had alleged in the petition of the extortion of N80 million and a gold necklace worth of N4 million from Davison by an ACP, 2ic State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Port Harcourt and two other officers simply identified as Emmanuel and Uche.

The petitioner noted that on September 14, police invaded the home of Mr Davison at Peace Avenue Road, Egbelu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, searched the house and saw over N100 million, which was meant for payment of men securing pipeline facilities in Niger Delta.

He claimed that Davison is a Chairman of one of the units securing pipeline facilities in the pipeline surveillance contract and that the sum recovered from his Port Harcourt home was for the payment of the workers.

Joe said the police that stormed Davidson’s home also took away two cars and a gold chain necklace valued at N4 million and arrested four persons in Davison’s house including a female.

Joe further narrated: “I met with the Assistant Commissioner (AC) State CIID and asked him what they were investigating the man for, the AC told me that it is an alleged kidnap case that he doesn’t know if somebody would come and report that his money was missing or it is a ransom money. He said all they needed to do was to see how they could manage the situation that the money was about N100 million.

“He said a major part of the money was in dollars. I told the AC they should charge him (Davison) to court if the man committed any offence. When they saw that calls were coming from different angles, they called the father that they were going to release the two cars for him and any amount they released to him (Davison), he should manage it, that they were going to send N30 million to the IGP and N16 million to the CP.

“At the end of the day, they (Police) released the two cars, they released the Chevrolet and Toyota Camry car to him. They released only N12 million to him and took away N80 million with his gold chain valued at about N4 million, the two plasma television sets, shoes and clothes they carried from his house.

“The IPO even told us to leave Port Harcourt, that criminals may come for us. That we should leave Rivers State. I know the CP called him (AC) and he confirmed that they took away almost N100 million from the man’s house? They released only N12 million to the man.

“We are calling for proper investigation. The money they have collected should be returned. If the money they have collected from these boys is not returned, the surveillance workers will not be paid.”

However, the state Police Command had dismissed the claims as false, adding that the suspect was arrested on the grounds of cybercrime and ritualistic activities.

The command in a statement by its spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, noted that the money was recovered from the home of Davidson and that he was arrested following his inability to defend the source of the cash.

He said: “The initial grounds for Mr Davidson’s arrest was rooted in allegations of involvement in cybercrime and ritualistic activities.

“Subsequent to a comprehensive search of his residence at 6, Peace Avenue, Ogbelu, Rivers State, Police operatives discovered substantial sums of money in both domestic and foreign currencies concealed in his premises, notably atop the ceiling.

“Mr. Davidson’s inability to provide a satisfactory account for the origin of this money led to his transfer to the SCID for further investigation.”

Iringe-Koko, said the police had released part of the confiscated money to the suspect to enable him get health attention, adding that the suspect was sick.