Right issues by most Nigerian companies is fraud — Uzodike, Cutix boss

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The founder, Cutix Plc, Dr Ajulu Uzodike, has described Right Issue being offered by most quoted companies listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as fraud, ripoff aimed at cheating the shareholders, saying that Cutix Plc will never get involve in such practice, because the company represents Commonwealth.

Speaking on the sideline, with Vanguard in Nnewi shortly after the company’s 40th Annual General Meeting, AGM, held at Anaedo Hall Nnewi, Anambra State, Dr Uzodike said “Right Issue by most Nigerian companies is fraudulent activity Cutix Plc cannot get involved in because it is not only fraud but criminal.

Disclosing some of the things that distinguish Cutix Plc from some quoted Nigerian companies, he said that, “Early enough, Cutix Plc, was a partnership and the partnership continued increasing until we went to the Stock market and crowned the partnership, and today there are 9,000 Nigerians from all parts of the country who owns Cutix Plc.

“And I can assure you that in another ten or twenty years, about 40,000 Nigerians will own the company and every shareholder of the company will continue to be happy that he or she is not being cheated. You don’t see us calling for Rights Issues because Rights Issues in Nigeria, is fraud and criminal.”

Explaining further why he termed Right Issue by most Nigerian companies as fraud and criminal activity, Dr Uzodike, who is an engineer said “You invest N1,000,000 in a company and they pay you dividends of about N200,000 to N300,000, then the fourth or fifth year they call you to come and do one for one Right Issue and ask you to invest another N2,000,000 to retain your rights.

“However, If you can’t meet up with the money for the one for one Right Issue, they will buy it and in most cases the Right Issue will be shrouded in secrecy, not well publicized or not publicized at all. Sometime the time frame will be too short, with difficult methods of accessing the rights. It is a criminality we don’t get involve in, we don’t do things like that, there are so many aspects or our company we can celebrate.”

Describing Cutix Plc, which recently turned 40 years as not very big and wealthy, but a commonwealth that no other company in Nigeria can compare with in achieving its important goals of sustainability and meeting shareholders expectations and satisfaction, he said that they always want to do things according to the law.

“We always want people to understand what Cutix Plc, is all about. We are not very big, we are not very wealthy, but the company’ is about Commonwealth. I don’t think there is any other company that was quoted in Nigeria Stock Exchange like us that is a commonwealth.

“And it is not just a Commonwealth, but we are striving regularly to increase that Commonwealth, to make it more thriving. From the word go, the company was a partnership and the first element of that partnership and Commonwealth is our immediate past Chairman Ambassador Odi Nwosu who has performed excellently and just retired today.

“I invited him about fourth one years ago to help me set up this Commonwealth, you will find out I was the initial Chairman of the company, there have been two Chairmen before Nwosu, who just retired today, handing over to another Chairman, it is really a race and we are doing it that way, it is not always like this in most Nigerian companies.”

Asked what are the challenges of the company, Dr Uzodike said, “The challenges in Nigeria has always been the same and remain the same. In Nigeria we have people or things we call immovables, the immovables consumes most of the wealth of the country and the rest of us have to struggle to do something to survive.”

“The immovables before now were just 10% in the country, but today they are now about 50% and tomorrow they will be 70%, this not in terms of their population but I mean in terms of what they consume, whether itnis foreign exchange, budget or anything, a very small group but we can’t move them and that is why things are more and more difficult for the rest of us.

Asked further who the immovables are he said, ” The immovables are the people who are getting things in Nigeria turn by turn.”