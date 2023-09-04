Reyenieju lauds Itsekiri Nation’s resolution on PIA implementation

Former member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has commended the recent resolution of the Itsekiri Nation at its general assembly over the weekend to have all her oil and gas-bearing and producing communities stayed together as one in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, noting that the decision will ensure smooth and productive implementation of the PIA as it will affect the developmental quest of the Itsekiri people as the highest oil and gas producing ethnic group in both Delta State; including being one of the highest oil producing ethnic group in Edo State.



The former federal lawmaker made this known yesterday in Warri, Delta State while responding to the recent decision of the Itsekiri assembly in response to a recent protest by some Itsekiri youths while appealing to the relevant federal agencies saddled with the responsibilities for the implementation of the PIA not to allowed themselves to be hoodwinked by the antics of a few miscreants from Ugborodo, Ugbegungun and Deghele who recently gathered at the Otumara Flow Station in the Warri South-West Local Government Council area as irritants in their rabble-rousing mission calling for a separate Host Communities Trust.



He said the Itsekiri Regional Development Council (IRDC) instituted by Chevron Nigeria Limited as a platform to relate with its Itsekiri host communities did not have these Itsekiri host communities balkanized into different councils, but put together all its Itsekiri host communities as one.

The APC chieftain also noted that of the three persons who at different times presided over the IRDC, two of them are from Ugborodo; and when they were occupying the positions they never advocated for such administrative balkanizations.

Reyenieju commended the resoluteness of the generality of Itsekiris cutting across all strata, ages, sexes, and communities while calling on those he described as miscreants from the aforementioned communities to shun greed and their desire for corruption which has lead them into such acts of irresponsibility.