Revolutionary 7-minute cancer therapy debuts in England 

Stock

By Shola Ogundipe

Thousands of cancer patients in England will be the first in the world to receive a revolutionary seven-minute jab instead of an hour-long transfusion.

The NHS plans to benefit from this change, as up to 3,600 people a year with specific types of lung, bladder, breast, or liver cancer are set to benefit from the change.

The immunotherapy, known as atezolizumab or Tencentriq, is currently only available by an intravenous transfusion delivered in hospital.

However, most patients receiving this treatment will now receive it as a less invasive injection under the skin, cutting treatment times by around 75 percent. This is said to be a more comfortable experience and will free up staff time so they can treat more patients each day, helping to cut waits.

Patients who receive atezolizumab alongside chemotherapy may still be given the drug intravenously.

The NHS in England will become the first health system in the world to roll out the injection version of the drug after it was approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Professor Peter Johnson, national director for cancer at NHS England, said that the world-first introduction of this treatment will mean that hundreds of patients can spend less time at the hospital and will free up valuable time in NHS chemotherapy units.

The faster treatment comes at no extra cost to the NHS thanks to the existing commercial deal negotiated between NHS England and the manufacturer Roche. Clinical trials have shown atezolizumab can reduce the risk of cancer coming back or death by 34 percent.