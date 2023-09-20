Review Mohbad’s treatment, fish out his killers – Osun youths demand

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Thousands of youths in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Wednesday, thronged major roads in the city demanding the arrest and prosecution of suspects behind Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad’s death.

The youths, dressed in black, walked from Dele Yes sir area of the state, through Dada Estate, Oke-Fia, Alekuwodo, Olaiya, MDS to Freedom Park singing solidarity songs to mourn the deceased.

The protesters gathered at the park where they lit candles, sang different Mohbad songs, and cursed the owner of the Marlian record label.

They also carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Justice for Mohbad”, and “Israel is not bad boy”, among others.

Speaking with newsmen at Freedom Park, one of the conveners, Fisayo Aderemi, urged the police investigating team to extend their searchlight to the kind of treatment the deceased received at the hospital before his eventual death.

“We want the police investigating panel to review the treatment he was given at the hospital before his death. We also want police to look into the issues of the Marlian movement, particularly, Marlian record label.

“The deceased summoned courage to leave the Malian cult and his life was under constant threat regularly before his death. We should not let him die in vain”, she added.