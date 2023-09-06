Return to work Thursday, NLC tells workers after warning strike

Joe Ajaero

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has told all the affiliate unions to return to work on Thursday after the successful execution of the two-day warning strike to draw the attention of the government to the hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the petrol subsidy removal.

The NLC in a letter to all its affiliates and Chairpersons of State Councils expressed gratitude to them that they made significant strides in achieving the Congress goals set during its National Executive Council, NEC, where the decision for the strike was taken.

The letter, dated 6th September with the title, “The Two-Day Nationwide Warning Strike: Nigerian Workers have spoken,” which was signed by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said that the message conveyed through the warning strike resonated loudly with the government, adding that it would only take an inattentive ear not to hear it.

The letter read: “We write to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our dedicated Affiliates, State Councils, and esteemed members for their unwavering support and active participation in the recent two-day nationwide warning strike.

“This collective effort was undertaken to emphasize our strong conviction that the government should prioritize the welfare of our citizens and adhere to our established statutes.

“We are pleased to report that, thanks to your resolute commitment, we have made significant strides in achieving the goals set during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which prompted the initiation of this warning strike.

“It is abundantly clear that our united message has resonated loudly with the government, and it would take a truly inattentive ear not to hear it.

“As we mark the end of the two-day nationwide warning strike today, at the stroke of midnight, we earnestly call upon you all to gracefully conclude the strike and return to work tomorrow, in accordance with our initial agreement.

“We would like to take this moment to express our profound appreciation for your unwavering determination and dedication, which played a pivotal role in the resounding success of this action.

“Your contributions during this warning strike exemplify your unwavering commitment to our shared cause.”

The letter further stated that “In the event that the government fails to provide the appropriate responses to our demands, we encourage you to maintain your steadfast resolve. The same passion and determination that fueled this warning strike will be crucial if we find ourselves compelled to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

“Congress is not unmindful of the actions of detractors and fifth columnists but in the face of them all, we remain undaunted and more committed to the defense of Nigerian workers and people at any given time. Our nation deserves better.

“Once again, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to each one of you for your invaluable contributions and steadfast dedication to our cause.

“Together, we shall continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the voice of the people is heard and that our country moves in the right direction. A people united can never be defeated!”