Rethink your stance on warning strike, 100 CSOs tell Labour

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A coalition of 100 civil society groups have called on the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC to call off its proposed strike scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The coalition, under the aegis of Project Nigeria, gave the charge in a statement issued Monday in Abuja, adding that it came to this conclusion after a series of meetings with relevant stakeholders and government officials.

President of the coalition, Dr Kolawole Akinmosu who signed the statement said it is in the best interest of the nation for organized labour to halt plans of industrial action.

While he conceded that labour’s grievances are legitimate, Akinmosu noted that President Bola Tinubu has taken drastic steps to cushion the hardship of the fuel subsidy removal on the nation.

According to him, the appointment of Barr. Simon Lalong as Minister of Labour and Employment shows the President’s love for Nigerian workers.

Describing Lalong as labour-friendly, Akinmosu added that the former Plateau State governor understands the plight of the common man and will go to any length to meet the demands of labour.

Akinmosu, therefore, urged the NLC to rethink and instead embrace dialogue for the sake of the economy and the country’s survival.

“The Project Nigeria is a coalition of 100 pro-Nigerian civil society groups. We are non-partisan without religious or ethnic bias. Our interest is the nation

“After a 12-hour intensive meeting on Saturday, we resolved that it is best for the NLC to suspend its planned strike action for the greater good of the nation. Our position is based on three points.

“First, we believe that dialogue is the best way out of any situation. Industrial actions are rarely deployed around the world these days. The rippling effect on the economy is massive.

“We all know the current situation in the country. Shutting down the economy completely for two days for any reason whatsoever is not ideal.

“Meanwhile President Tinubu has already made efforts to address the hardship in the country. More interventions are underway. We believe it is best for the NLC to give this administration a chance”, he added.