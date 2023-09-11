Resuscitate oil refineries, NASU urges FG

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) on Monday in Ilorin urged the Federal Government to resuscitate its four oil refineries to be operational.P

Mr Peters Adeyemi, the General Secretary of NASU, made the call during an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the 2023 Quadrennial Delegates Conference/Election.



The programme consist of Universities and Inter-University Centres Trade Group Council, held at the University of Ilorin (Unilorin)

Adeyemi appealed that Nigerian oil refineries must start working to ensure that we produce what we consume.



He said that giving Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to neighbouring countries must stop, while advising the government to investigate all monies committed to resolve refineries in Nigeria.

The NASU general secretary decried the treatment of members by the government, saying “we are yet to receive their outstanding salaries during the strike actions we were forced into”.

He added that the issue of Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) has created crisis in salaries of members, including delayed payment, haphazard payment, allowance omission and lack of payment.

Adeyemi explained that the conference is expected to deliberate on finding lasting solutions to issues such as the hardship associated with the removal of subsidy and setting agenda for the next four years.

Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of Unilorin, observed that tertiary education is going through turbulent times.

Egbewole, who was represented by Prof. Olubunmi Omotesho, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the university, stated that NASU is crucial component of universities and Inter-University union, while calling for the need for unions to collaborate and work together to move the education system forward.



He stated that no country can develop without addressing problem confronting its education, adding that the union should therefor deliberate on challenges of access to education and autonomy of universities.

“Financial issues, curriculum and ‘Japa syndrome’ must be addressed. A lot of staff are leaving the country and it is becoming difficult to replace them.

“The state of the tertiary education in Nigeria is tied to the state of the economy. No country can make progress without developing the state of its education,” he said.



rs Roseline Adebayo, the Chairperson, Kwara State Chapter, observed that the recent removal of subsidy on petrol amidst high inflation had resulted to dastardly increase in price of other commodities in the market.

According to her, this has greatly eroded all gains of the New Minimum Wage approved by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This precarious situation is a serious threat that could have truncated the delegates journeys and made the National Secretariat call for ratification of tenure elongation for all levels of officers serving our union in this critical time.

“Universities and Inter-Universities Trade Group is key to NASU operation and our leaders cannot treat matters concerning this trade group with kid glove.”

Earlier in his welcome, Mr Suberu Ibrahim, the Unilorin Branch Chairman, commended members on perseverance, diligence and sacrifice of his executive and the entire Unilorin NASU members with which critical issues and decisions that are progressive to the branch are taken.



He advised members on the need to be more proactive and pragmatic in approach and drive to ensure that NASU realises its lofty goals and ideals without losing an iota of her long-sustained accomplishment and fame.